Letter: Tax loopholes for the wealthy set up by Congress

Donald Trump used a tax loophole in the IRS tax code to avoid paying taxes for many years. Guess what? Hillary Clinton avoided paying tax on her capital gains loss, which was only $700,000, back in 2015. You may say that wasn’t as big as Trump’s. Well, it doesn’t matter. You can see that those who are wealthy will play the game if it is set up to play. Even The New York Times plays the game to not pay any tax in 2014.

It is human nature for us to pay as little tax as possible. Congress makes tax law, and lobbyists and the wealthy work the system to help themselves. Even charitable donations are a means to pay less tax.

No politician should look at another politician with a “holier than thou” attitude. It doesn’t matter the amount that one saves; they play the system to their advantage. Instead of getting upset with presidential candidates who point fingers at each other, shouldn’t we be looking at the ones who created the mess in the first place? Who might that be? Congress.