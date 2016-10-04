Letter: Kiwanis club hosting Peanut Day on Saturday

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Early Risers Kiwanis Club is having its annual Peanut Day fundraiser. Our members, along with students from the K-Kids club at Prairie Elementary, will be present to collect donations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at these accommodating businesses: Hy-Vee, Shopko, Fareway and Runnings.

The proceeds from our fundraising help to support various youth programs in the community and the surrounding area. The Kiwanis motto is “serving the children of the world” with a priority to young children. All the monies raised will stay in the community and are not used for administration or overhead, but are totally directed to benefit the youth in our area.

Our club has two signature programs involving students at Prairie Elementary. K-Kids consists of students that meet on a regular basis to do service projects in the school as well as outside the school walls. One project is “Pennies for Patients,” which last year raised $5,458. We also sponsor QWIK awards that are given out for academic achievement to individual students. QWIK is an acronym for Quality Work Inspires Kids. Goals are set by the students with the help of their teachers, and awards are handed out monthly. There are generally several hundred students receiving awards each time.

These are just a few of the activities our club sponsors and supports. We want to thank you in advance for your support and generosity to help us fund these programs and many more as you help us serve the children in our community. Thank you, also, to the businesses for allowing to us to use their establishments to collect donations. You are much appreciated.