Letter: Crailsheim student enjoying time here thus far

Hey, Worthington! This is Johanna Andrejew, your new Crailsheim exchange student for the school year 2016/2017. I say hello Worthington, and already a big THANK YOU to all the people who gave me such a warm welcome in those first weeks. It’s been a great summer for me in Worthington.

Since Aug. 4 I am now a proud member of the Johnson family -- the family of Skyla, who just experienced one year in Crailsheim. Saying goodbye to our German families was quite tough for us, even though I knew that in less than 12 months, I will be back touching German ground. The long flight was a big step I made because I had never flown without my family. But Skyla was experienced in flying, so she gave me a relaxed feeling.

Sitting in the car on the way to my future home, Worthington, I was just so excited. This excitement stopped for half an hour caused by the impression I had as we entered a paradise full of candy from all around the world, also known as Minnesota’s largest candy store. I even discovered a German chocolate brand there.

The horizon seemed endless as we drove on into the south, and I have to say that you guys in Minnesota really do have the most incredible sunsets (Skyla told me about that before we arrived). So, I got to see Worthington for the first time by night.

In the first days of my stay here, I got to know many people: family, friends and members of the committee who make this exchange what it is. Right away on the second day, my host family threw a welcome party for Skyla and me. It was overwhelming to see so many people, so many friendships, and to realize that I would soon be a part of that. Right on my first weekend here, friends of Worthington picked up special visitors from Crailsheim at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. In August we had a lot of German friends in Worthington, including Vanessa Pazurek and Sophia Düll two former Crailsheim exchange students. In my first week here I got to see so many places with the Crailsheim delegation in Worthington that I wouldn’t have seen without them. We went to the Memorial Auditorium, to the police and fire departments, we discovered Worthington’s Pioneer Village and visited some companies in Worthington (I was pretty impressed by JBS). No matter where we came to visit, everywhere people welcomed us warmly. Besides the Worthington area (where we had a unique Prairie Safari on a buffalo farm), we made an expedition to the Falls Park and the Butterfly House in Sioux Falls and visited the EROS (Earth Resources Observation Center). My personal highlight of this week was the daily ride in the yellow school buses. Maybe you think now, come on, don’t you have those in Germany? No. That’s why I enjoyed it.

The last two days were almost the best: on Friday, Aug. 12, Worthington and Crailsheim friends met at Chautauqua Park in Worthington to celebrate the inauguration of the sculpture that represents the city friendship between Crailsheim and Worthington. It was just so amazing to see what this friendship all represents and how it developed throughout so many years. Axel Huss, the architect, and many friends of the city friendship were there to celebrate this special occasion.

Even on the last day the Crailsheim delegation had in Worthington, we had a lot of programs: we got an exclusive tour through the Dayton House, and as the weather was incredibly beautiful we got to spend the afternoon at the lake. In the evening my host family, the Johnsons, hosted a goodbye party for the Crailsheim delegation at our house. After one week of adventures in Minnesota, they were off to visit Cuero, Texas, Worthington’s other sister city. In Minneapolis, Worthington and Crailsheim friends said goodbye and for me, it was the first time visiting the Mall of America. It was a long afternoon, but a fun afternoon -- a real shopping day for me.

My second week here started great. It started with four hours of tennis training a day. That’s a big difference from school sports in Germany because they never start before school starts. The Fall Sports Kickoff event at the high school was a completely new experience for me, and a bonding bonfire at a tennis mate’s house is one of the best memories I have made already (because I discovered s’mores...). I never really played tennis, before so why tennis? My dad kind of had an influence on me taking me to the tennis courts when I was little, so I am now pretty excited to play against him when he comes in June for my graduation. Having little road trips to Iowa with my host family and friends -- especially to Lake Okoboji, Arnolds Park and even to the huge water amusement park Wild Water West -- was a big adventure for me.

One weekend in August the Johnsons took me to the Badlands Motor Speedway in Sioux Falls to see, hear and experience the car races. I learned quickly that car races in this family are a passionate hobby. And it got me, too. It is just impressive, with what speed and control the cars are racing into the curves for more and more laps. For a German girl like me that never really had a strong interest in cars (to be honest), the time at the Badlands Motor Speedway was a whole new world. And I liked it there.

My first real contact with the school was at the Worthington High School picture day. On that day I met many new people, and my host sister Skyla gave me a special tour after I got my schedule for all my classes and my fire-red school locker. Now I was ready for school to start and I was terribly excited.

As the month moved on, I got to attend my very first American baseball game of the Sioux Falls Canaries. For sure, this was a long dream of me that turned now into reality. It was a sporty day because earlier that same afternoon, the Trojan tennis girls had a meet against River Valley and I was just happy to be a part of the Trojans.

The Trojan Marching Band was one of the things I heard a lot about before I came. I felt lucky to become a part of it, and I was so excited to meet and prepare together with all the band members for the upcoming parade season. My first rehearsal was cool; I was just so impressed by seeing all the musicians playing, moving and performing at the same time for the "Hooray for Hollywood" parade. I couldn’t wait to see everybody in their uniforms. Now I was the proud letter "A" of the Trojan frontline, and I counted the days until our first parade.

The month ended with my 16th Birthday on the 31st of August. My host parents, Jason and Jean, organized a Sweet 16 birthday party, and my tennis mates came to visit me. I had an incredible day with new family and friends that I won’t forget quickly.

Now I am one of you, Worthington, My first month has been unforgettable. I want to say "Dankeschön” (which means thank you) for a great opportunity. If you should ever see me, don’t forget to say "hey." Can’t wait to get to know you all!

I'm excited for a great year and all that’s about to come.