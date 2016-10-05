Letter: Thanks to community for hosting Hobie Wave Regatta

I want to extend a big thank you to the community of Worthington. I recently attended and helped organize the Hobie Wave Regatta on the weekend of Sept 30-Oct 2. I have sailed in many places across the USA, and I have to say that I was very impressed with this place.

Everyone in the community was welcoming and excited to host our group. We heard multiple times how supportive the community is of sailing. Believe it or not, that is a special and unique attitude for a small city with a lake. Please hold on to that and keep it going!

The Chamber of Commerce especially came through in helping us organize, and even went above and beyond by providing a port-a-potty for our group after realizing there was not one down there. All of the sailors who

attended the event had a great time and spoke highly of their experience. We will most certainly visit Lake Okabena again.

Again, from myself, and on behalf of everyone who attended the regatta: Thank you, Worthington!