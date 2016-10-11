Letter: Just say no to ‘in-your-face’ government

The vice-presidential debate on Tuesday night was telling. Donald Trump has his own

personality, but he sure knows how to surround himself with good people. Mike Pence was mild-mannered and not an in-your-face type of guy.



What type of government at the top do the American people want? Do they want an in-your-face government, or do they want a gentle reasonable government? For too long the federal government has been in our face with massive regulations and intrusions into our health system. All I see government doing is creating more problems for people. Certainly the biggest government in-your-face intrusion has been Obamacare, the so-called "Affordable Care

Act." Well, it isn't affordable. It has become the Unaffordable Care Act.



Just living the past 7.75 years under the Obama Administration has certainly given the American people something to stop and think about. Do we want to continue with a government that is in-your-face, or do we want to do a 180 and get back to the gentler America? We will see what America wants on Nov. 8.