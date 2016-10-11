Letter: Generation Z needs a new GOP

Seems the Donald got his wish -- a working microphone. Trump debases people quite pathetically all by himself without any rehash from me.

My beef is with his remaining apologists who excuse the man’s true mind by saying it’s normal “locker room talk.” That’s code for: men are disrespectful to women at the core. Wrong!

I’m sorry for the demise of what once was the grand old party. I have personally supported moderate Republicans. Spending and the national debt concern an old liberal like me. Regardless, the GOP has lost Generation Z (high school kids graduating the next few years). I use two of my grandchildren as anecdotal evidence. They are Colorado teens and horrified by Trump. My astute granddaughter puzzles why the recent Republican stampede away from Donald took so long. How could the Donald himself and other Republicans explain the man’s misogyny to their daughters and granddaughters? These concerns were expressed by her BEFORE his most recent abomination.

I believe Generation Z represents tolerance, acceptance of others and no space for bullies. It does not represent any type of discrimination. Like Worthington High School’s class of seniors, this generation is a rainbow of diversity. Trump’s GOP of 2016 has fully alienated our young citizens and bludgeoned its future. I would suggest return to democratic principles, new leadership and a name change.