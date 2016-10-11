Letter: School going well, and there's plenty of traveling

I am now in my second month of my Crailsheim exchange experience. This month was busier than the first one, even though I've spent half of it out of Crailsheim. I started the month by going to Northern Italy with Family Hanselmann. This was a vacation with my German family. We were hiking in the Italian Alps. This was the first time I had ever been on a mountain, and it was so beautiful. The little town we stayed in was ringed with apple orchards. I'm sure if my grandpa Willy were a younger man, he would relish living there.

It was back-to-school time immediately after our return to Germany. I am enrolled in the Realschule Zum Flugelau. Of all my back-to-school days, this one made me the most nervous. I didn’t know anyone there. The school was on the other side of Crailsheim from where the Hanselmanns live. For the first time I wouldn’t have Tom or Nick as guides. I was so relieved by how I was treated that first day. My teachers were all willing to spend extra time with me working on the language issues, and I within a very short time I was building new friendships with some of my new classmates. Some of the classes I have are physics, trigonometry, religion and technology. My typical school day has classes just in the morning. On Mondays I have my only afternoon class, which is a sports class.

After going to school for two weeks, I packed for a second trip this time with my class to visit London. The bus ride across Germany and France was really long, and it was hard sleeping on the bus. We took a ferry across the English Channel; our return would be by train through the famous chunnel. British Customs welcomed me with lots of questions. These were mainly about what this teenage American was doing mixed in with a group of Germans. I had to explain I was an exchange student.

After getting off to a rough start, I quickly warmed up to Great Britain. My favorite part of the trip was going to Madame Tussaud's and getting my picture taken with all the models of actors and politicians. I enjoyed getting my picture taken with the figure of President Obama in the oval office.

It has been one of the best months that I can remember and I just want to thank the city of Worthington for maintaining this sister city partnership, and The Worthington Crailsheim Sister City Committee for giving me this opportunity and going out of their way to make this opportunity for students. I was talking to my London host dad about it one morning because he was fairly curious how an American was with a bunch of Germans. He was amazed to learn about the exchange program and its long history.

I would encourage any student in grades 7 through 11 to start thinking about being the Crailsheim exchange student. The opportunities that will open up for you will be life-changing.