Letter: WRHCF made ‘Painting Hope’ possible

I wanted to take a moment and share about a hope-filled week that took place recently in our area schools. A school assembly program, “Painting Hope,” had been brought into nine different schools in the surrounding area, including all four Worthington schools. These assemblies included a professional band, speaker Eric Samuel Timm and four other “behind the scenes” individuals. Over 5,000 students and several hundred staff heard a message of speaking life to each other, online and to one’s self. This is a very timely message for all of us to hear and put into action in our lives. The attention was especially captured as Eric painted a pretty amazing depiction of Abe Lincoln (upside down, nonetheless). He then painted the word “Death,” and when flipped it over, it said “life.” He truly captured the audience.

I am so thankful for the willingness of our principals and administrators to see an event like this take place in our schools. These people all deserve our honor and recognition for their many long hours and stressful days and nights. In fact, all of our teachers and faculty deserve a big “thank you” for the grind they put in. These people spend their lives investing into the next generation. So, if they don’t hear it from anyone else, hear it from me. Thanks for all you do. It does not go unnoticed.

Finally, without the financial support of the Worthington Regional Health Care Foundation, none of this would have taken place. They financially backed this project because they didn’t see it as an expense, but as an investment. Thank you Jeffery Rotert, and all the board members, for believing in this cause. Let’s do it again sometime.