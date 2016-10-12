Letter: A bug-free summer with birds aplenty

Thank you to the city of Worthington for hiring a mosquito abatement contractor. We enjoyed the bug-free summer, but wish it would have been extended into September.

I did not see any decrease in the bird population. We fed more than 240 pounds of sunflower seed to birds this summer. We also had a cardinal pair who raised young, and they all came to the feeding station. We also fed a number of suet cakes and niger seed. We also had a Cooper’s Hawk pay some visits, apparently looking for birds to eat. It picked up a squirrel, but it got away.

What a great summer!