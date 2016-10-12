Letter: Every KTD minute was amazing, thanks to many

What a great year we had for King Turkey Day this year! From the mixer on Thursday all the way to the send-off on Sunday, every minute was amazing.

The weather was a gift from above. With so many hours go into this event, it was so wonderful to see everyone having such a great time. It was fun to see all the smiles from young to old. We couldn't make this happen without all of the amazing sponsors and the many, many volunteers. From the mixer, pancake feed, parade, beer garden, the midway, drivers for the Texans, hospitality for the guests and BBQ competition, we are very thankful to work with each and everyone of you. To the sponsors, you make this happen! You invest in your

Community. Thank you all!

The King Turkey Day Board of Directors say thank you to this community for supporting this event -- your event. Now, with Paycheck keeping the Traveling Trophy of Tumultuous Triumph home, we can start

preparing for next year. Mark your calendars for Sept 15-16, 2017!