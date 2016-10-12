Letter: Be sure to vote -- and to say a prayer, too

Well folks, our two major political parties have backed us into a couple of corners by fielding a pair of candidates that just don't seem very appealing. Now, I realize that your candidate, whichever one you choose, is better than the other, but all I'm asking is that you vote.

It might be true that a third-party candidate appears to be a viable option, but this next election just might come down to a thin margin and perhaps your vote can make a bigger difference than in most years. I have voted in nearly every election for the last four decades and have preached to the kids, grandkids and friends the importance of voting -- even if there isn't a candidate one can feel good about. If you vote, you have a stake in the system, which sure helps to keep one focused.

So, next election day, I will get in the car and drive to my polling station in Round Lake. My vote will be cast and I will step outside and glance upwards, and there will be a little prayer for the future of our country. Then I will slump my shoulders and trudge back to the car and go home … and say another little prayer.