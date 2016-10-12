Letter: New facilities not necessary for District 518

Everyone can agree that education is vital to our community. Children are our future, and a well-structured public school system must be in place in order to secure a bright future for our students. Our local school district, ISD 518, believes that new facilities are needed in order to supply that bright future. I, as well as many others, respectfully disagree.

I graduated from Worthington High School in 2011. My class size was approximately 160 students. My father graduated from Worthington in 1979. His class size was over 300. A mathematics degree is not needed to figure out that 160 is considerably less than 300. This raises some important questions: Why do we need so much more space? Why do we need to spend $80 million? Why do we constantly need to milk the taxpayer dry?

This proposed referendum will directly and indirectly affect everyone. For those that do not own property, you may think that this won’t affect you. You might be wrong. A property owner will need to pass on the added cost of higher taxes to their tenant. This means an increase in monthly rent. This means more money coming out of your paycheck that you worked so hard to earn.

Let’s consider those that are living on a fixed income, like senior citizens. How will they deal with higher rent? Quality of life may suffer. Extra spending money may vanish. The economic results could be damaging to local businesses. Is that what we really want?

Do our children need to be taught in extravagant facilities? If our goal is to improve education, let’s invest in our teachers. Children do not learn anything from a structure. I think we can all agree that a solid, functional school system is essential to Worthington, but I feel as if we already have a great school system. I encourage you all to think about the financial burden this referendum may place on you, and I hope that our school district is willing to create a more fiscally responsible plan.