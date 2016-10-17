With referendum, we need a Ford instead of a Cadillac

After attending informational meetings and reading articles in the newspaper, I just feel I need to write this letter.

First, let me say I do understand there is a need for more classrooms to educate the children of the area. The problem I have is the price tag of $79 million for this proposed project. The 518 school district want to build assets we already have -- football field, track, gymnasium (times 3) and band room. If this is truly about education, let's build classrooms.

I understand the football field and locker rooms are in poor condition, but use the “surplus funds” to put down artificial turf and remodel the locker rooms. By “surplus funds” I mean the ones that were used to build a bus shed, build a band room and parking lot, and purchase land at $19,000-plus per acre. In September, Superintendent John Landgaard’s article in the Daily Globe stated “only” $9 million will be spent on sports improvements. The use of the word “only” and $9 million in the same sentence is really disturbing.

This is a community with a “Ford” budget and the school board wants to build with a Cadillac budget. I really believe the community would support building educational classrooms at maybe a third of the cost of this proposed project.