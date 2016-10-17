Letter: The hypocrisy of America

With all the hype against Donald Trump because of things he said in private and the allegations of 11 women against him, you would think America is a pure moral nation. What hypocrisy!



The very networks that accuse Donald Trump of sexual impropriety are the same networks that spew out garbage all year long. The filth and sexual garbage they broadcast is appalling. What are the children watching? What hypocrisy!



Even the first lady speaks against Donald Trump. What hypocrisy! The Obamas have had hip hop artists in the White House who spew out trash to our younger people in words that aren’t appropriate. Are they so pure and promote decency? What hypocrisy!



Hillary Clinton trashed women who were sexually assaulted by her husband and now she stands up for women’s rights. Really? What hypocrisy!



The dumping of Clinton Campaign emails by WikiLeaks shows the hypocrisy of Hillary Clinton. She parades herself as a champion of children, women, minorities and religion. What hypocrisy! Behind the scenes, out of public view, we have seen her disdain and contempt for the average American, including Catholics and evangelicals. What hypocrisy!



America has a big decision to make in this election cycle. What kind of America do we want? Do we want America to be decent, respectful, and civil in its discourse to solve its problems, or do we want an America that lives under deception and hypocrisy? God help us.