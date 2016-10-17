Letter: Vote for referendum is a vote for a strong economy

I am following, with a great deal of interest, as much of the information regarding the upcoming ballot inclusion of ISD. 518's bonding referendum as I can.

As a longtime resident, I reflect back to the many changes that have occurred in the school district, i.e.; rural school closings, school consolidations, new buildings, existing building reconfigurations, etc. The demographics of our school district are currently not the demographics of my youth. I affirm that this is a good thing.

I applaud our past and present school boards for their positive efforts to address these changes. Population growth is inevitable, and our communities are not exempt. Therefore, I conclude by expressing my support of the current school board and their referendum initiative. I encourage all other supporters of a strong and healthier economy -- due, in no small part, to an adequate and viable education system, which includes proper physical facilities -- to also support this referendum.

I am willing to invest in the future of our local economy. Regardless of your personal opinion on this matter, get out and vote on Nov. 8.