It was so good to reconnect with so many at the volunteer recognition event a couple of weeks ago. I always enjoy hearing stories about your particular volunteer “jobs,” and what is going on in different areas of Nobles County.

As always, the need for volunteers continues to grow, so there is always something new to reach out about. I have had a few opportunities come to my attention, so I need to pass them on:

Manna Food Pantry — Client registration and sign in. This position requires basic computer skills or someone who is willing to learn basic skills. Manna Food Pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers for even one day a week would be very helpful. Privacy and confidentiality is a high priority for this position. For more information, call Linda Sanchez at (507) 329-1951.

Worthington Senior Dining— Home delivery drivers. Worthington Senior Dining is open weekdays and is located in the Center for Active Living, 211 11th St. Worthington. The need for home delivery is ongoing as nutritious meals are essential to the health of our older neighbors. Many current drivers will soon be leaving for warmer climates, so we need more volunteers to keep meals going to the Senior Dining home delivery clients. This volunteer opportunity takes about 45 minutes to an hour to complete, but that time flies as you get to meet and greet wonderful people. If you are available to take even one shift a month, please give them a call and give this a try. Call Brenda at 376-6457.

Bibles For Missions Thrift Store — As the weather becomes more unpredictable during the colder months, volunteers are needed to help. Sometimes the out-of-town teams are not able to make their appointed shift. Local volunteers are needed to help fill in. Opportunities to help include: sorting donations, cash register, dusting and vacuuming, and marking donations for resale. Call the ACE office at 295-5262.

Crossroads/South Shore, Parkview Manor: Volunteers are needed to help activity departments at all Care Centers in Nobles County. This is a great way to brighten someone’s day and be of service to your older neighbors. Activities volunteers may be able to help with: Visiting with residents and helping with the daily activity that may include bingo, card games, birthday parties etc., nail care and manicures, holiday activities and special events -- and piano players are always in need. Call the ACE office: 295-5262.

Please consider volunteering today!