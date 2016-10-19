Letter: With referendum, let's focus on the facts

All indications point to the “Worthington Citizens for Progress Committee” hiring Paul Dorr to run its campaign to defeat the upcoming referendum. Many of you received a flier from this group last weekend. Dorr has run over 80 “vote no” campaigns in the Midwest. It is fine to have a consultant -- I have no problem with that. But everyone needs to understand this particular consultant’s personal agenda. Dorr openly despises public education and has made it his personal crusade to abolish the public school system. Here are some direct quotes:

“Public school is an unbiblical beast that is devouring our civilization”.

“I have never met a more dishonest class of people, there are some exceptions, than government school administrators. They have been trained in propaganda and deceit at every level...”

This is only a very small tip of the iceberg, but I think you get the idea. Look at his website “Copperhead Consulting”. Google his name, check YouTube, or the St. James Citizens for Progress Committee Facebook page or St. Peter CARE Facebook page. FYI: if you show signs of not supporting his agenda or question him on any of his pages, you will be blocked immediately.

Spoiler alert: Dorr uses most of the same tactics/messages in every community he’s hired to defeat. In the next three weeks, we will see those messages through fliers, direct mail, phone calls and social media. Following are just a few of the tactics out of the Dorr playbook:

Waste. Dorr comes in as an outsider and touts a strong message about stopping the waste. “Tighter fiscal belts” is a message that many of us can get behind, myself included. But ironically, in Dorr’s 80-plus campaigns, EVERY SINGLE SCHOOL REFERENDUM is wasteful and unnecessary. Really? Every single one? Every single time? No public school has ever needed repair or space to accommodate a growing enrollment? Seems odd. Intimidation. When people openly support the referendum, he’ll attack them publicly in an effort to stop them and deter others from speaking out. He did that a few weeks ago here with a great community leader, Greg Raymo. Data. It gets twisted, exaggerated, skewed and taken out of context in Dorr’s “Vote No” campaigns. The entire flier that went out last weekend was taken out of context. His campaigns have little to do with factual information and more to do with misinformation and distortion of the facts. Smear campaigns. He also almost always employs a smear campaign and sadly, has started that here as well. In many districts, he has implied that district officials accepted bribes. He will call board members and administrators liars and accuse them of hiding information and conspiring against us. Credibility attacks. He will question the credibility of everyone involved in the referendum -- consultants, architects, school boards, community leaders, you name it. Nothing and no one will be off limits. Requests for other options. He tries to soften the message to those who might be on the fence with messages like, “Come back to the table with a different, more reasonable proposal and we’ll work with you.” News flash -- even if our request was somehow cut in half, Dorr’s and his committee’s message would still be the same. It has little to do with the amount of the referendum. It’s the existence of the referendum. Fixing up or adding onto schools does not support his personal agenda to abolish public school. St James had six failed referendums; five “no campaigns” were led by Dorr. They ended up spending millions more years later for band-aid renovations than they would have spent for the new facility that was proposed in the very first referendum. And that’s just one example. Divisiveness. Unfortunately, this is the end result. Dorr “leaves town,” but leaves the community bruised and divided after his campaign is done.

We are a strong community and already have a school board, administrators, task forces and staff who we know and trust to inform us with FACTS. School districts are LEGALLY REQUIRED to provide the facts. They have and they will continue to act in transparency. Our school board made a recommendation and a difficult decision, based on years of planning and analysis. They are not a dishonest class of people trained in propaganda and deceit. They are our neighbors. They are our community leaders. They are our friends. They are our dedicated teachers who do the best they can every day with class sizes that continue to increase, and extreme challenges with space. They, too, are taxpayers. They have the facts and understand public education.

Visit the district website for more information, take a tour in one of the schools and/or talk to an administrator to get answers to your questions. Please, just base your decision on the facts and not predictable Dorr propaganda that only serves to further his own personal agenda.

I understand that this comes at a greater cost to some than others. I’m not discounting that and respect anyone’s right to vote no. But the need is there, and the need is not going to go away. Interest rates are at a historic low, construction costs increase steadily, and it’s only going to cost us more in the long run to “kick the can down the road.”

I don’t like a tax increase any more than the next person does. But our kids are worth it. The future of our community is worth it.