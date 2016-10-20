Letter: Choice for president shouldn't be difficult

Do we want a president that tried and failed, while her husband was president, to change health insurance to something controlled by our government? I don’t think so. We now know that our present government-controlled health care (the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare) is going bankrupt, which Governor Dayton of Minnesota -- a Democrat -- has admitted. Yes, it was in the news, but not like it would have been if this whole debacle had been due to Republicans. Do you want the Democrats to keep trying different fixes while your premiums go up, or do you want affordable health insurance now?

Do we want a president that does not like the military or know how to run it? Our military had taken control of Iraq during her term as Secretary of State. Hillary Clinton and President Obama decided to pull out of Iraq, which has resulted in ISIS being in almost complete control of Iraq today. I don’t. I want a president that will have a military force that will stand up for America and protect us and our allies.

Do we want a president that has no experience in the business world? I don’t think so. Secretary Clinton has made a lot of money but not by the means we do it, like having a job that provides goods or services to our

economy. She makes money by speaking to special interest groups, many of which are not even from our country. Do you think when those groups give her maybe $500,000 that they don’t expect something in return? We can elect a president that knows business and would not be beholding to any special interest group.

Choosing a president that will get our economy running again so that your wages will increase your purchasing power is probably the highest priority right now. The money you take home right now buys less than it did eight years ago. Don’t the Democrats promise at each election to help those of us that struggle from paycheck to paycheck? What actually happens is that their help results in more families on food stamps and other assistance types. Is the assistance too much? Is that why retailers are having a difficult time finding employees to work the cash registers?

If some of this is news to you, I don’t think you are educated enough yet to make an informed decision on whom to vote for this November. Please search for the facts -- just like you do when making a buying decision.