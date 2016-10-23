Letter: Let's not throw stones at each other over referendum

Multiple Informational meetings were held regarding the referendum to educate all voters and interested parties. The facts were clearly laid out as to why:

Back in the ’70s and ’80s, the facilities were able to accommodate larger enrollments than they can today. Plain and simple education has changed over this time, and mandates placed on districts from state and federal governments have changed.

It’s not a cost-effective, long-term solution to add onto each building instead of constructing a new high school.

West Elementary still does not function as an elementary school. (The proverbial question that, for some reason, still comes up)

I attended one of these sessions and I have followed the process all along. I don't see any excess proposed to complain about.

Instead of bickering back and forth about many of the non-issues that serve as a smoke screen, let's admit the real main complaints that are out there. If we take an honest look at it, we may just realize that most of the other reasons we are finding to complain about and throw stones at each other are ultimately due to two things:

1) The unfair portion of the referendum that falls on our farm community. This is due to a state government law, not a local law. It is the only funding mechanism currently allowed for school building bonds. Efforts were made to have legislation introduced to change this, but they did not get dealt with this session due to political infighting about other issues. So please don't chastise your local officials for this, but be honest and don't try to dig up other reasons to not support your local schools.

2) Sense of community. I feel that Worthington needs a culture change. We need to embrace all members of our community and realize that no matter what background people have come from -- where they live now or where they work -- they serve a vital role in our economy and are part of the fabric of our community. I would say that our community is decades ahead of many other places in this regard, but we can still do better. I want to create a community that our young people see as a safe and prosperous place where they get a great education, choose a career path and choose to raise their family here just as we did. That will come with creating the correct culture and opportunities, and investing in our educational system is one of them.

If we don’t pass this referendum, does the need go away? I am afraid not. A math major I am not, but even basic math tells me that if we don’t solve this now typical inflation of 1.5 to 3 percent per year will add $1.2 million to $3 million to this project if delayed one year. If tax-exempt interest rates were to increase just 1 percent before we vote on this again, the estimated increase in interest cost over the life of the $79 million bond issue would be $14,592,624.50. If we were to vote on this again in just one year, we’d likely pay an additional $16 million plus more than we pay today considering these two factors. If this referendum doesn’t pass, the needs don’t mysteriously vanish. Many other districts have experienced the effects of waiting through failed referendums, only to pay more for an even lesser project.

You may agree or disagree with my stance on education, sense of community and this issue, but please: Let's treat each other with respect and be honest about our differences. I know that after Nov. 8 life will go on, whether we are planning for new school facilities or planning the next referendum to address the situation. Our community needs all of us. From the hard work of our farm community, the teachers that educate our next generation, the line workers at JBS who play an important role in putting food on our table, the retired people for their wisdom and experience, and the part that the rest of us play -- it takes contributions from all of us to make our community whole.