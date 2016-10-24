Letter: Consider scheduled time for trick-or-treating

My thoughts are that the city set a regular scheduled time for the kids to go door-to-door for treats. A lot of towns have adopted this, and there have been fewer accidents and tragedies. If the scheduled time is during daytime hours, when it’s still light, it would be so much safer for the kids, and also for the adults who go along with them. Also, with this plan, there will be no guessing if there are any more kids coming, or is it time to turn off the lights. If there’s a set time, there’s no question.

Here’s an idea how this could work: Have the trick-or-treat time set for two to three hours on the Saturday or Sunday afternoon before Halloween. For example: 3 to 5 p.m. or 1 to 4 p.m. Publish the time each year, so there is no wondering. I think this would make things easier for the parents and also safer for the children. Pioneer Village and other businesses have their times scheduled, and I think the general public could have a schedule as well.

Thanks for your time.