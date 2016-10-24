A new building, expanded programming and improved facilities for all students is an investment in the past, present and future generations of Worthington residents. The opportunities students have in today’s society and educational curriculum far exceed what have been offered in the past. The challenges of our ever-changing world demand the flexibility to continue growth as educational prospective changes. As the world demands revolutionizing how we learn, teach and transform our educational system to meet business and societal requirements, our schools need the amenities to sustain our community.

Equipment, technology and more inclusive classrooms are required to educate our children. Educators are expected to handle any and all of their students needs. These needs include academic, medical, social-emotional and language challenges, to name a few. As a teacher, I have experienced the increased needs students have when they arrive at school. Teachers need facilities in which they can meet these requirements for educating our children.

To best serve our children, families and future generations of this great community, we need to support building even stronger schools with the 2016 Facilities Bond Referendum.