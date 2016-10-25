Mr. Trump has outlined his plan to help the grassroots rise up to be heard instead of having the elitists control them.

Donald Trump wants a constitutional amendment that sets term limits for Congress, an action that will drain the Washington, D.C., swamp.

Donald Trump wants to put a hiring freeze on bureaucrats through government worker attrition. The fewer bureaucrats, the better.

Donald Trump wants to see two fewer regulations for every new one. Yes. The regs are killing business.

Mr. Trump wants to put a five-year ban on White House and Congressional office holders from becoming lobbyists. This lets the grassroots have more say in Washington. He also wants to put a lifetime ban on White House officials from lobbying foreign governments and a complete ban on foreign lobbyists raising money for

our elections.

And that is not all. For the American worker, Donald Trump want to renegotiate NAFTA, withdraw from TPP, identify China as a currency manipulator, and direct the Secretary of Commerce and the U.S. Trade

Representative to identify all unfair trade abuses that hurt the American worker.

Here in the homeland, Donald Trump wants to lift restrictions on energy resources to put the American worker back to work. He wants to also lift the Obama-Clinton roadblocks to our energy and environmental blocks and cancel billions of dollars paid to the United Nations for climate change in order to use that money for improving our own environmental problems.

The question is, which of these policies are anti-American? I think Mr. Trump has vision and fortitude to make America great again.