    Letter: Businesses should take down political signs

    Posted on Oct 25, 2016 at 10:56 p.m.

    By Allison Koster, Worthington

    Whatever happened to businesses portraying a neutral stance during political elections? I drive around Worthington these days and see innumerable signs posted in support of local, regional and national candidates.

     

    No matter your political leanings, this will inevitably turn off some of your customers and may stop their patronage of your business. In a small town such as Worthington, I doubt anyone can afford to lose customers — so why don't you wise up and take down the political signs!

