We have a big vote coming up in November pertaining to District 518 schools. I attended one of the informational meetings and was greeted by many concerns about the elaborate expense of this new project. Many of the questions asked were not answered. We were told to leave our name after the meeting and they would get back to us. It felt like a one-way conversation.

Based on the concerns coming from our school board members and other school staff, there seems to be only so much re-arranging of students they can do.

One of the goals of the district is to integrate Early Childhood programming into the K-12 buildings. This is all good, but then why are we building a new high school? At the district’s meeting, it was said by the school board that it is always more expensive to build a new high school than any other school. Perhaps if the overcrowding is a problem with the elementary level, this is where we should focus our attention and come up with a solution.

Our focus should not be on “we need more room for our kids, no matter the cost.” It should be on where is the true need, and how can we economically fix the problem.

I am not a big fan of scare tactics. We have heard that if this referendum does not pass, then the price for future building will only go up. Well, what if this referendum is not what we truly need and the suggested proposal is way over budget? If we can come up with a more feasible plan, then in the end the price will be much less. Saying our kids are worth it and the future of our community is worth it is just like saying, “Here you go. No matter the cost or the feasibility of the plan, you deserve it.” I was raised knowing I don’t deserve anything. I work hard and earn it -- just like our children’s education. Their education is built on hard work from the student and all the staff. Buildings and multi-purpose stadiums do not make us a great community. The people do!

I love our children. And I understand that this comes at a greater cost to some than others. I understand the need is there and not going away. Where I personally have not gone online and figured out how much more it is going to cost me a year, I feel we all need to be better informed on the agriculture situation. Inputs are high, price of land is too high and the value of crops and livestock continue to drop lower every day. I just thought you might want to understand the farmers’ plight.

Let’s take a minute and rethink this situation before voting this November. We can come up with a better and more economical plan.