I write this to you from the perspective of a mother, a former middle school teacher, a registered nurse and as someone who grew up on a farm (and whose family still farms today). I have worked in this community as a nurse for nine years. Four years ago, my husband and I open-enrolled our children here as a “trial run.” We are grateful the option of open-enrollment was available to our children, because after two years of open enrollment, we were so pleased with the school district and community that we moved to Worthington with our family in August 2015.

While you read this article today, please think about the friends, family or acquaintances you know who work with ISD 518 in some way. Do you have faith that those same people have the students' best interests in mind? Do you think they know what a quality education is and that they want to do everything they can to provide it? If so, be certain your vote on the upcoming referendum is a well-informed one. It is one thing if citizens need to vote no because of personal financial reasons; that is most certainly understandable. However, it is another thing entirely when the opposing committee’s consultant uses misinformation and intimidation, twists the facts and then questions the integrity of our school district.

There is no question that a new high school and making improvements to other district sites is going to cost money. Keep in mind that other options have been voted down in the past. When is the right time? What is an acceptable plan? It is clear this referendum is needed to make the improvements needed to continue to provide our students with a quality education. Reading the facts and frequently asked questions laid out on the school’s website is a testament to that (keeping in mind that Minnesota schools are required by law to provide factual information pertaining to referendums; there are no laws when it comes to what “vote no” committees say or print).

Going to school now is not the same as it was in 1977, 1997 or 2007, for that matter. Trying to use those comparisons to discourage the referendum is neither fair nor accurate. Are methods for farming the same now as they were 15 or 40 years ago? The same can be said for health care. When you go to a hospital or clinic, do you or your loved ones want to be treated with practices, medications and equipment from 40, 20 or even five years ago? Or do you want what’s available today? As in agriculture and health care, some past practices in education are still applicable, but many others are continually evolving. This is obviously a generalization, but the same principle still applies.

I trust the school employees to educate and care for my children when they’re in school. How many of you do the same every day with your own children? For approximately eight hours a day, five days a week, nine months a year, we entrust the educators and staff who serve in the school district to provide our students with a quality education in a safe environment, to assist them in developing skills, to challenge and support them, and to be positive role models. However, when those same people research future plans for the students and schools, we question if they really have the best interest of the community in mind. Where is the sense in that?

Growing up on a farm does not make me an expert in agriculture. Being a patient in a hospital does not make me an expert in health care. Having attended school myself does not make me an expert in education. Do you want someone who is not knowledgeable in your field of expertise to tell you how to do your job? To tell you what you need to do your job properly? Or to try to do your job for you? That doesn’t seem practical, let alone safe or efficient.

If our school district is recommending this referendum, I support them completely. They have researched for months, presented facts, offered forums and informational meetings. They continue to reach out to the community to invite us into the schools. And most of all, they are deeply devoted to our students and are the most knowledgeable about what the needs of current and future students truly are. The entire school district cares more about your children and their futures than a consultant hired by the opposing committee who wants nothing more than to see public education abolished.

I encourage you to vote “YES” for the referendum on Nov. 8 -- to make a commitment to the children, to education and to the community.