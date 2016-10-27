The referendum is fast approaching, and it is up to all of us as voters to decide the outcome. I am troubled by statements I see floating around via social media or elsewhere -- things like “Stop the Waste” or “Too much money is wasted on extra-curricular activities.” I challenge statements like these. Stopping waste starts in our own homes during our regular daily lives, not at school alone and not during a referendum. Enough said!

I ask you, did you attend the Middle School Choir concert on Oct. 17? People were talking about it for days! “So much talent in one gym was simply amazing,” is what I continuously heard. Have you attended an orchestra concert, or watched a parade featuring Worthington’s amazing marching band? Have you taken in a gymnastic meet? How about FFA, debate, Math or Science Club, a soccer game, tennis or a cross country meet? The list goes on, but these extraordinary activities DO NOT happen without a cost and without amazingly talented people to lead the charge.

Worthington has needs within the city for the youths of our community -- as do so many other communities -- but these extra-curricular activities that so many of you feel are a “waste” of money are keeping our children on the right track and without time for mischievous behavior. So, instead of ridicule, you should be embracing the efforts made by the school to keep students focused and in control of their futures. The school referendum is so much more than the walls that will be built. It is the extraordinary foundations being developed and nurtured within those buildings. It is your future doctors, lawyers, farmers, scientist, teachers, business owners, mechanics, computer programmers, bankers, plumbers, electricians ... and the list goes on.

Lastly, I would like to address the diversity we are so blessed to be a part of in this cutting-edge city. When you talk to the teachers who encompass these buildings, it is truly amazing the stories they share and the insight into the future they are experiencing daily. My favorite story is that of the district wanting to call other districts for information on handling certain situations, but finding no other districts that are dealing with situations like ours. Instead, other districts are calling District 518 to help them. Now THAT is truly cutting edge. One of my favorite customers told me one afternoon that he was born in Los Angeles and raised in Chicago, but it took coming to Worthington for him to truly experience diversity while walking two city blocks. Now THAT is cutting edge!

What a blessing God has given us to be able to experience the world without leaving the comfort of the city we all call home. My children and your children and all the children of Worthington are blessed beyond means to get to experience a childhood of acceptance and love in a school meant for everyone no matter who you are or where you spent the night. So I ask you: Why can’t we have a school that allows our children to be able to continue to grow and prosper in a safe and accommodating facility? If you went to a public school while growing up, someone paid for your education with the same concerns you face today. If you do not have children or grandchildren in this district, someone in another district is asking the same questions you are, yet providing your grandchild with a superior education in a district with ample opportunities. Now it is our turn to pay it forward.