Financially, this is a great time for a project like this because of historically-low interest rates. Bonds from projects like this are between 2-2.5 percent. Our school board used a conservative 4 percent to generate the calculators that showed the tax impacts based on property value. If we were able to secure a 3 percent interest rate, we would save approximately $14.6 million over the life of the bonds -- a savings of 32 percent. If we could get a 2 percent bond rate, we’d save almost $30 million in interest. You can use the same dollar figures if the interest rates were to climb one or two percent. Further, construction costs increase every year. We only pay more in the long run and probably get less for it. The need has already been demonstrated.

I’ve heard the argument, “we had the same graduating class sizes back then as they do now.” People tend to forget that the high school today houses freshman-seniors; before Prairie was built freshmen were in the middle school, and sophomores-seniors were in the high school. One entire grade more of students are in today’s high school, plus a lot of things have changed in education in the past decades, many of them regulatory.

A strong school system is about more than just academics. Extracurricular activities teach our kids about teamwork, leadership, accountability, hard work, learning to accept success and defeat; all of which are invaluable skills that they will use for the rest of their lives. We have one of the best music programs in the state. As we watch those young adults enjoy success with their incredible program, it’s something we as a community can be proud of. We’ve invested in a great music facility in the high school. In the proposal, this facility will still be an incredible asset to the middle school students as they prepare for high school band and music. The new band room and the success of our music program are things we can be proud of as a community. Athletic programs in District 518 have also enjoyed many successes over the years. An athletic complex task force comprised of representatives from District 518, City of Worthington, Chamber of Commerce and Minnesota West gave the recommendations that are incorporated into District 518 plans. These recommendations came from sessions that were open to the public; this input came from hockey, baseball, gymnastics, soccer and other athletic groups with concerns of the needs of the student athletes.

Strong communities have several things in common: strong schools, strong medical facilities, strong local business and amenities for its citizens, to name a few. A good public school system is one of the major factors in attracting businesses and families to locate to a community. Voting down the proposed referendum will send a message to those considering the Worthington area as a possible location that the citizens have a “won’t do” rather than a “will do” attitude toward the future. There are new walking and biking trails, soccer fields, a newer YMCA and senior center. The former Northland Mall is being redeveloped and there is a new industrial park under development, new housing is under construction and more is in the works, businesses have expanded in the Bio Science Park and the final phase of the Lewis and Clark water line is in sight. With all this going on the passage of the referendum is an investment in the future. As families and businesses come and/or grow, the tax base expands and everyone’s property tax is potentially reduced. The opposite is also true -- if businesses and families do not come because they believe the area is not supportive of a good public school system, the community stagnates or declines because businesses close and vacant houses appear and deteriorate. The school districts in Minnesota facing declining enrollments will tell you they would much rather deal with a space shortage than closing schools. Growing communities are thriving communities.

Schools aren’t cheap to build, nor should they be -- they are an investment that will be used by thousands of kids over many decades. Let’s build something that will last and that we can be proud of as a community. The need is there, it’s not going away, and the time is right.

I’m willing to invest in the future of Worthington. Not just for the kids and school, but also for what it means for our future.