Letter: Vote yes for Sunday liquor sales in Worthington

Currently, customers of Worthington establishments can only order wine or beer on Sundays. We believe the citizens of Worthington should have the choice to order spirited drinks with their meal, such as a Bloody Mary or a Margarita, without having to leave Worthington to do so.

The restaurants and bars in Worthington are businesses that bring in customers from outside the area that will shop at other businesses, keeping and increasing local tax dollars for the city of Worthington. Let’s allow our community to progress ahead with other communities and be competitive in the market place.

It’s time to allow the restaurants and bars of Worthington the choice to offer spirited liquor sales on Sundays. Stand with us on Nov. 8 and support Sunday liquor sales. Thank you for your support.