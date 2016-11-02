Letter: Walz must face consequences of vote on health care

It’s time Tim Walz pays for his vote on Obamacare. He voted for this huge mistake that is costing many of us in southwest Minnesota thousands of dollars in health care premium costs. Mr. Walz, Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken all rubber-stamp approved this awful piece of legislation just to make Obama, Pelosi and Reid happy.

I imagine he felt the same way Nancy Pelosi did when he voted, saying "Let’s pass the law to see what’s in it". Does this sound like responsible legislation to you? I have written these three jokers numerous times over the past year complaining about this issue and asking for any indication that they were looking into cleaning up the mess they have created. They gave me no answers. Does this sound like responsible representation to you?

Let’s vote Tim Walz out of office this next Tuesday and make him pay for the crucial mistake he made. He clearly gives the interest of the higher-ups in the Democratic party more priority than he does of the

working independent business owners in southwest Minnesota. Mr. Walz, with his cushy job, does not have to face the downfalls of Obamacare. Let’s change that, and boot him out of office! It would be nice to see him experience the same thing we are in skyrocketing health care premiums.