Letter: Clinton’s many negatives make the choice clear

For the 2016 Presidential election, we have the worst candidates in the history of our republic. They both have a two-thirds negative rating.

Here are some of Hillary Clinton’s characteristics:

Power: She wants to control you from conception to the grave. Health care is also another way to control the people.

Money: Who would ever go from being broke -- as she said when she and her husband left the Oval Office -- to be a multimillionaire in eight years by doing nothing? President Obama gave Bill Clinton authority to help Haiti after the earthquake. He took taxpayer money to build thousands of mobile homes that couldn’t be lived in because of the formaldehyde. His buddy made millions of dollars on the deal. Hillary Clinton gave Russia 20 percent ownership in a uranium mine in Montana. Putin then gave the Clinton Foundation $1 million.

Deceitful: Hillary says to Wall Street that she will be their friend because they are too big to fail. She tells us that she will do anything in her power to reign in and tax Wall Street to the limit. As far as gun control, she tells the NRA she will not do anything to the Second Amendment. Then, when she speaks to the anti-gun people, she says she will do everything in her power to put stricter gun controls into play. She even said she will look into Australia’s gun confiscation law and see if it would work in the United States. There are many more things she has double standards for.

Lies: Hillary has lied for 30 years. She has lied to cover her lies. Martha Stewart lied once and was put in jail. Hillary Clinton gets by with it because of the Washington establishment. There are many more things she has done to hurt American policy overseas.

Donald Trump may have made some bad comments at times, but will do more to create jobs. Hillary wants the government to pay for all of her lies. Free college, free health care, subsidizing all renewable energy sources … and many more things.

Please be knowledgeable about the issues and vote.