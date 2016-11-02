I have been extremely concerned about the misrepresentation of information that has flooded social media. I am concerned about the division that this misinformation is causing to our community. If for one minute I believed those whose names are attached to this information were in fact the authors of the information, I would probably remain silent. However, the person behind the negative campaign against the referendum is not even from our community. Paul Dorr is the voice of the “Worthington Citizens for Progress Committee”. If you do not believe this, visit the St. James and St. Peter anti-referendum pages and see identical pictures, posts, and rhetoric. Look back as far as 10 or 11 years and you will find similar campaigns against school referendums in at least four states, all orchestrated by Paul Dorr. His message has remained the same. He wants to defeat ALL school bond referendums.

I would like to share some quotes that come directly from Paul Dorr in order for you to understand that this is not about the amount of money being requested, but rather about his desire to defund all public education. You can listen to Paul Dorr speak these words for yourself if you visit his website, Copperhead Consulting, or search through YouTube for his videos.

“I am a political campaign consultant who has been employed by taxpayer groups across the Midwest to defeat public school bond levy votes.” –Paul Dorr

“I have a deep, passionate abhorrence of Government Schools.” -Paul Dorr

“I am dedicating my life…to see that institution (public schools) one day be gone.” -Paul Dorr

“The primary conduit of which (the sexual revolution) is the Government School.” -Paul Dorr

“Public schools try to get children to act out sexually as early as they can in order to reject the Church and God.” -Paul Dorr

"So I fight these purveyors of the moral destruction of Christianity, that is the Government School." -Paul Dorr

“One way the church can break this tyranny ..... is to pull our children out of this system (public schools) designed to turn them from God, by getting them to sin sexually as early as they can.” -Paul Dorr

“School governments … are being turned over to a brutal, cruel, and oppressive class of women.” Paul Dorr

“These women have never understood … many of them have lost their role.” Paul Dorr

“And we need to do everything else we can to speed (public education) on towards its certain demise.” –Paul Dorr.

This is the man that is advising and helping the Worthington Citizens for Progress Committee. Do you hear what he is saying? Do you really believe this? Do you believe our schools are trying to get kids to have sex as early as possible? Do you believe the schools are being run by a brutal, cruel, oppressive class of women? This is what Paul Dorr believes.

The Worthington Citizens for Progress Committee claims they understand the need for additional space to educate our children. They say they will support a lesser, more reasonable bond referendum. Don't be fooled by this. Paul Dorr will continue to work to defeat any referendum proposed. He has done so in St. James and St. Peter. His goal, as he states over and over, is to see public/government schools completely defunded and done away with.

He accuses school administrators and the school board of scare tactics, when in fact he is the one using those tactics. He convinces people that churches will see a decrease in giving if the referendum is passed. There is no evidence to support this. It is a scare tactic. He attempts to convince you that the public schools are trying to get your children to have sex earlier and earlier in order to draw them away from God. Do you really buy this line of thinking? There is no evidence to support this. Paul Dorr has come to Worthington not to help us, but to push his agenda, which is to defeat every referendum seeking to assist public schools. He has helped to defeat over 80 school referendums in at least four states. This is what he does for a job.

I am not unsympathetic to the farmers and what this will cost them. I respect the right of everyone to vote as their conscience leads them to vote. However, I think it is important to understand who has been hired to help defeat this referendum and what his goal is.

I will never personally benefit from a new school. My kids have graduated. I will retire before a new school can be occupied. The only thing I will get from this is an increase in my taxes. I am willing to pay this increase in order for OUR students to have the facilities that they need. Our community is only as strong as the services we provide to our children.

Please vote on Nov. 8. Please base your vote on the facts and not on the tainted, misinformation orchestrated by Paul Dorr. When this is over and done with, he will go home and continue his life. Are we willing to let him divide us? Are you willing to let a man who has a "deep, passionate abhorrence for public schools" decide for OUR town how our kids will be educated? Please consider your vote carefully and the long range impact of what you decide.