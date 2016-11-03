Letter: If you abhor abortion, Trump's the choice

This is a response to the Oct. 25 Forum Communications Co. editorial, "This time for president, none of the above."

I ask those who say they are not going to vote this year to take a look at the online video, "Eclipse of Reason." Watch carefully what they do to that little boy in the womb. Imagine yourself in there as someone comes at you

with serrated forceps and starts pulling you apart limb by limb, without even the benefit of anesthetics. So which candidate would you favor the most to stop this kind of torture and ultimate death?

Trump has no track record in politics, but says he is against abortion and will appoint pro-life judges in the mold of Anthony Scalia. Hillary has an excellent track record in politics -- when it comes to supporting legalized killing of babies. She says she will appoint judges who will support unlimited abortions. Doesn’t this nullify Forum’s statement saying Hillary’s “Senate success with legislation that benefits children and families is impressive.”?

The people who supported Trump in the primaries apparently had no big issues with his vulgarity, but I do. However, my sensitivities are secondary when weighed against the brutal deaths of 60 million children since 1973.