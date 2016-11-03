Letter: With election, it’s all about the Constitution
By Sara Barber, Worthington
I was recently reminded that the Oath of Office for the U.S. president states that they will “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Members of Congress take an oath to “support and defend the Constitution.” They do not make an oath to advance their own personal agenda or the agenda of their political party.
Our Constitution lays the framework for our great nation and is the longest-standing Constitution in history. Protecting the principles of that document will keep this country great. As we approach this election, I implore you to research each candidate for each race on the ballot. They are representing you and what you believe in. It is not merely just our choice to vote, but it is our duty as United States citizens.