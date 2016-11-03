Letter: The Oscar goes to Worthington -- not

In observing the coming attractions all over the TV ads, this viewer again is wondering why a city of this size is devoid of a movie theater? I’m pointing a finger at the members of the City Council. I realize you’re all much

too involved trying to adjust tax levies for various and sundry projects around town to think about enjoying a movie. If I’m correct, I thought the rank and file elected you to serve the citizens of this city. I think one of your

obligations is to find a way for the citizens to enjoy a current movie if they choose. Yes, the library has movies, but seeing a current Oscar contender or a love story is more appealing.

Or -- does one have to go searching for a construction company that only builds movie theaters as their business priority? Perhaps the business would be labeled Theaters/Entertainment R Us?

Think back to the days of buying your ticket; then the aroma of popcorn overwhelms; you buy the bag; head into the darker recesses of the theater hoping you won’t trip over anyone, spilling your popcorn and finding just the right seat. Ahhh. Also, hoping those around you will turn their phones off. Remember the drill? The excitement? Wonderful.

As a girl of a certain age I will not risk driving to Sioux Falls and become involved in their traffic tangles to see the newest Oscar nominee and then grab a bite before heading home keeping an eye out for the deer

in the headlights syndrome.

I’m so tired of the Dog and Pony show otherwise called the election. A movie could offer better comic relief. Yes, I’ve voted, now two weeks ago. I have rights as an unencumbered voter to gripe.

Please, officials in this city, don’t we deserve to have our very own cinema? Mercy, it’s long overdue. I thank you for reading my no-Oscar speech. No applause, please. This is serious. Don’t the local ads say, "Shop Worthington?” That includes movies.