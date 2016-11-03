Letter: A few Election Day questions for voters

By Robert Lindaman, Windom

Questions for voters to answer:

Why would any farmer vote for Trump, someone who wants to close borders and reduce trade?

How can Trump call himself a Christian when in his words, “I have never repented for anything in my life”?





Why would any investor vote Republican after eight years of George W. Bush putting us on the brink of a depression and, after eight years of Obama, the Dow sits at a record level of 18,000?

How could anyone who loves peace forget how Bill Clinton stopped two wars and George W. started two wars?

Why did Hillary have to endure a barrage of criticism for four Americans killed in Benghazi while George W. is lauded for “Keeping America safe!” after 3,000 Americans were killed on our soil on his watch?

How can Trump criticize Hillary for deleting emails when he has deleted thousands in violations of a court order?

Which do you prefer -- unemployment at 10 percent (Bush) or 5 percent (Clinton and Obama)?

Do you really want a dictator for president?

Robert Lindaman

Windom