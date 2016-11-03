When I think about this upcoming election and the turmoil that has come about with the District 518 building referendum, I feel sad for the town I have called home almost my whole life.

We have allowed a man who doesn’t care about a thing that happens here to turn us upside down and attack the district as a whole. We bring up things that happened years and years ago -- as in, we don’t live in those times anymore, things have changed, and our town is not what it was in the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s or even the 2000s. Yes, I am a teacher in this school district, but I don’t push for a new school to benefit myself personally. I will continue to come to work regardless of the outcome and help impact students’ lives for the better.

Then why do I fight so hard for a new high school? I can tell you it isn’t because I am jumping up and down for my taxes to be raised, it isn’t so I can sit in a new stadium, it isn’t so I can look at some fancy new building, or even to say my community has the nicest schools possible. I fight hard and have become vocal about my stance for ONE reason -- the students that enter the buildings every day. This includes my own four children, the neighbor next door, my friend’s children and the student who needs an extra hug to get through the day. We need to quit saying the school board this, the farmer this, Mr. Landgaard this, or the teacher this. That is getting nobody anywhere productive.

I have the privilege to walk through the halls of Prairie Elementary every single day and see the smiles, learning happening and the impact a school system can make on a child’s life. There are more than 1,200 different stories to be heard on a daily basis, and to me that is an amazing thing. We have a chance to make a difference as teachers, neighbors, friends and voters.

I continue to hear, “Why can’t we find a cheaper option?”, “Why can’t we just add on?”, or “We were lied to in the past!”. Let me address those from the viewpoint of a parent and not someone in the educational system.

“Why can’t we find a cheaper option?”: This is something I have looked at in depth and have to try and see from a parent with children in school’s viewpoint. If we were to build some sort of intermediate school, what would this fix? It would fix the price tag of the referendum and most definitely fix the issues in Prairie Elementary, but the need is not just at the elementary level.

What it doesn’t help are the space issues after fifth grade. Students currently in the elementary school are going to move on and fill the halls of the current middle school and high school. Did you know that the middle school and high school are already full with the current grade sizes averaging 227 students as of Oct. 1 of this year? Prairie grades average 243 students. If we are already at maximum capacity in each building, where do you propose we put the students after elementary level? Which brings me to the next point …

“Why can’t we just add on?”: With this specific comment, I have a different parent perception than most, because I see it firsthand daily. Although adding on would also be a cheaper option, based on the numbers the district has given us, I don’t see how it is a great long term fix. It gives us extra square footage at each building, but what I haven’t seen or figured out is how it fixes the logistics of gym space, library time for children, added cafeteria space/time or even expansion of hallways during transition times. If we simply add classroom space, then we only fix general education classroom sizes -- we don’t fix the bigger picture.

As a parent, I don’t enjoy seeing my current kindergartener eating lunch at 10:50ish after finishing breakfast less than three hours prior. I also don’t see how it would be smart to take people’s homes away from them to give us the land needed to add on at the high school. The last thing that truly concerns me as a parent is the safety concerns of having 1,500 students and potentially more at one site, because if we chose to add on that’s what we would be looking at for Prairie students.

“We have been lied to in the past”: I hear this yet today about the things proposed in the building referendum back when Prairie was built. I will admit, I was still in the Worthington Junior High when that referendum was being proposed and voted on, so I don’t recall much about the process, but I can look at it now as an adult with children.

It’s time to move on from things that happened 20 years ago. We need to look at how our community has changed over those 20-plus years and embrace it. What I do see is the need for the West building to be in operation with what we currently have. Is it a nice, quality asset to our community today? I would have to answer that by saying no. Let’s think about the current situation and our increasing numbers-- not some promises or plans from the past.

So, coming from a parent of four children within the school district, I would encourage you to think about them, think about those neighborhood kids, think about grandkids and think about the future adult citizens of the community. Let’s not get all wrapped up into a guy from Iowa who makes a living trying to twist and turn the facts to make all public schools look bad. Don’t you find it interesting that he uses all the same tactics from community to community? We all know that it takes money and funding to make a public school function; that doesn’t make the school or the students within it evil. It’s offensive to me that a person can devalue what my children are learning or how the system is run. I am PROUD to say that I send my children to Worthington PUBLIC schools!

I encourage you to look for the true facts yourself, not from someone else’s viewpoint or opinion. Consider all the options facts, and children and hopefully you will see what a YES vote truly brings: support to our children and future as a community. Let’s make this community an even better place to call home.



