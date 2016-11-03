Letter: If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle ’em

Unfortunately, I was a part of six failed facility bond referendums beginning in 2001. Finally, the seventh referendum passed last November to update our St. James Public School facilities. In five of the six failed attempts to update our facilities, certain local residents hired Paul Dorr/Copperhead Consulting to conduct their “vote no” campaign. In looking at the Facebook posts, I am 99 percent certain the “Worthington Citizens for Progress” Facebook page and other “vote no” campaign materials are coming from this same consulting service. The messages bear an uncanny resemblance to the deceptive tactics that were used by the St. James “CARE” committee.

In St. James, we conducted our first facility campaign in 2001 with a proposal of $21 million for a brand new K-12 campus. Forty percent of this tax increase would have been paid by the state of Minnesota. It was soundly defeated. Looking back, many local residents see that as a mistake. It was. Hindsight is 20-20, they say. Over the years we tried six more referendums for school improvements, finally passing a $24 million school improvement bond last November. Delaying our school improvements cost us a lot of money. That same 2001 proposal would be at least $45 million today. Building costs continued to rise, and the projects only got more expensive with each failed attempt.

A Dorr/Copperhead Consulting campaign has Dorr writing his mailers and Facebook posts as if they are written by local people who have suddenly become geniuses on the school’s square footage, enrollments, Minnesota Department of Education posts, school finance, inflation and the like. He uses terms like “wasteful, extravagant, clueless and irresponsible” in his rants describing the proposal at hand. In reading the “Worthington Citizens for Progress” posts on Facebook, I recognize Dorr’s shameless “M. O.” -- a school board and district superintendent who know nothing and a local “caring” committee who suddenly seems to know everything.

This same committee claims, “We could support a more common sense approach to the school’s facility needs but first the school board’s irresponsible and extravagant proposal must be defeated.” Don’t be fooled. There is no other common sense proposal that will come from this group. In St. James, our district proposals in five failed attempts ranged from $3 million to $30 million, and every Paul Dorr campaign framed them as “wasteful, extravagant and irresponsible.” After Dorr left town, the citizen committee that had formed and seemed so concerned for progress and a better way in our town couldn’t be found any more than Paul Dorr could. Coincidence? I think not.

More disturbing than distortion of facts is Dorr’s penchant for demonizing the local folks who were elected and hired by you to represent your local school district. Destroy and question the integrity, intelligence and motives of your local school board and its superintendent and Dorr’s work is half done. It is demoralizing to do what is right for the children and community and have Dorr accuse (under the guise of a local committee of “concerned” citizens) you of everything from being stupid to dishonest. “Beat the school board and superintendent up so bad in the public arena that they won’t even want to attempt another vote for a long time” seemed to be something Copperhead Consulting took great pride in.

“Worthington Citizens for Progress” will tell you to “vote no and do it for the kids.” They maintain it will teach them that a defeat of this “wasteful” proposal will teach children the importance of financial responsibility. Perhaps, but I doubt it, and that message wouldn’t last very long even if it were true. Will it be a required school subject and class every year, every day? Think how many children will come through your school system now and for many years to come. Think of how many hours each child spends inside of those walls of your local school from kindergarten to 12th grade. Multiply this by the effect modern school facilities have in comfort, safety and technological advances in delivering a good education and the results are priceless. Kids are smart, and they notice.

Having endured five Dorr campaigns in St. James, expect an expensive front/back color mailer coming soon. It usually comes out a few days before the elections. This mailer will likely throw out a bunch of distorted numbers and graphs accusing the district’s numbers of being inaccurate. The whole purpose of that is to confuse voters and put doubt in their minds so they’ll vote no. They’ll likely try to pick apart enrollment numbers, inflation figures, interest etc. The flier will probably attack any proposal for extra-curricular activities; Dorr feels that activities don’t add value, so they’re a favorite of his to pick apart. You will likely see all of Dorr’s favorite buzzwords used —“extravagant, wasteful, irresponsible” and so on. The whole thing will probably border on libel and will come late that the real facts will be hard to get out and the flier hard to refute. In my experience with Dorr campaigns, we also experienced illegal robocalls (automated) calls and radio ads with both Dorr and/or his own children (claiming to be St. James students) telling local voters we didn’t need school improvements. Unbelievable! Beware who you're dealing with; most anything goes.

I encourage you to go to the District 518 website, your school board members and superintendent, and to attend informational meetings put on by the district. These local officials are required by law to tell you the truth. The “Citizens for Progress” are not, and Dorr doesn’t care about your community or your public school’s future. To the contrary; his personal mission to destroy public education one school at a time is well-known. Your community and its children deserve better. Cast your vote yes or no as you see right and fit, but I implore you to do it for the right reasons and with good accurate information from people you know and trust.

In closing, I hope our experiences in St. James can help you as you cast this important vote on Nov. 8. I can only tell you what I think and warn you of what I see as a threat to your community and its schools if you listen to the nonsense coming from the “Worthington Citizens for Progress.” I see it as the same smoke and mirrors of a certain consultant and snake oil salesman from Iowa who I know all too well. I am convinced that what he’s trying to sell you won’t do your community, its children and your school’s future any good. Thanks for listening. Good luck Worthington!