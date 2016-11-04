Letter: Let’s keep Sunday a different sort of day

This coming Tuesday, voters will decide whether to take down the fence prohibiting liquor sales on Sunday. To many, this fence seems peculiar and cumbersome.

This peculiarity is part of the point. Sunday is peculiar by design. It is the Christian Sabbath day on which the community rests and worships.

This peculiar Christian Sabbath has had beneficial effects for Western culture. Among these beneficial effects is the idea of the weekend. The idea of a workweek and a weekend is by no means universal to all cultures. It arose in deference to the Christian Sabbath -- Sunday -- and the Jewish Sabbath -- Saturday.

Prohibiting liquor sales on Sunday is part of that same peculiarity. It shows that this day is set apart from others. Over the past 50 years, Sunday has become increasingly like other days. Businesses are now open, and so this day of rest and worship is becoming yet another work day.

Selling liquor on Sunday would just be one more acknowledgement that we as a community think Sunday really is like every other day. This isn’t a matter of one drink causing community-crushing moral decay. It a sign of whether we think Sunday is a different sort of day.

If you think the trend of Sunday becoming like other days is a move forward, then selling liquor on Sunday is logical. If you think Sunday is a different sort of day, then voting “no” on City Question 1 will be one small way to celebrate this peculiarity.