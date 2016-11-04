Letter: Walz opponent offers no real solutions

I felt the need to clean up a few misconceptions I saw in recent letter to the editor titled: “Hagedorn represents much-needed change on many levels.”

I’m proud to support Congressman Tim Walz, who continues to get things done for the people of southern Minnesota. His opponent, lifetime federal bureaucrat/lobbyist Jim Hagedorn, doesn’t represent change, especially when it comes to the Affordable Care Act. Jim Hagedorn has no solutions to offer and simply adopts the obstructionist talking points of “repealing and replacing” the law.

By repealing the ACA, Jim Hagedorn wants to go backwards. That means 26 million Americans will lose their healthcare coverage. That means folks not getting coverage for preexisting conditions (including pregnancy). That means kids getting kicked off their parents’ health care coverage.

Jim Hagedorn has no plans beyond debunked talking points. We don’t need politicians who just talk, we need leaders who demand action.

We need to move forward. The ACA is far from perfect, and it can be improved. We need to fix the individual market and lower premium costs. We need to rein in insurance companies’ excessive CEO pay.

We need leaders who have plans, and who have the temperament to work across the aisle to get things done. Our Congressman, Tim Walz, has shown the ability to do exactly that. He continues to work with members of both parties to make a positive difference for veterans, farmers, students, teachers and all southern Minnesotans.