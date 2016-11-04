Letter: Bottom line -- referendum is just too costly

As far as I can tell, in my case, my tax bill will be going up right at $1,000 with all the changes in real estate valuation and assessments this year, and the increase associated with this referendum. I am employed at a good-paying, blue-collar job with a private company. My paycheck is a living wage that does not increase at a pace that will support tax increases of this magnitude. If this passes and the taxes go up as projected, I have nothing left to cut out of my budget. And I believe there are thousands of us in this boat -- where do we get the money to pay this much more each year for 20 years?

I ask the voters to vote this down, and then ask the school board to re-evaluate this decision with an eye towards affordability.

I am willing to show my finances to a school board member if they think I'm making this up.