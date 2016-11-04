Fact: The amount levied by the district will not increase by 29 percent in years to come. The district’s public reports and tax calculator represent the amount of additional money to be levied to pay off the new bonds plus monies already levied for to continue to pay the existing bonds. This process is called “wrapping” the payments on the existing and new bonds together. The concept is much like if you have a mortgage on your house and you do an extensive remodel and add new debt. You reset the length of time you pay and have a new higher monthly payment, but not as high as if you continue to pay your original mortgage plus a separate payment for the remodel debt.

Fact: Nothing is changing regarding the cost and method of providing pension benefits. The Governmental Accounting Standards Board has recently changed how government entities (school district) have to report pension liability. The district annually budgets and pays into TRA the required employer's share the amount set by the state legislature. Teachers also pay into TRA the amount set by the state legislature through payroll deductions made by the district. Three different credit rating agencies (Moody’s, Fitch and S&P) have had positive things to say about Minnesota’s handling of pension obligations.

Fact: Open enrollment coming into the district is not the problem. Actually, almost twice as many students open enroll out of the district than in. They forgot to mention that part.