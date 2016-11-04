Letter: Re-elect Walz for common-sense leadership

I’m proud to support Congressman Tim Walz in next Tuesday’s election, and I encourage my neighbors to do the same. I’m proud to have a teacher, coach and veteran as my voice in Congress.

Tim is the type of common-sense leader that we need fighting for us in Congress. He was recently named the fourth-most bipartisan member of Congress because he reaches across the aisle to get things done. With the tone of politics at an all-time low, we need people like Tim who are able to set aside petty differences and work together.

As a high school teacher, it is clear that Tim understands the value of a strong education. That’s why he has fought to make college affordable, reduce student debt and expand job training.

As a 24-year veteran of the Army National Guard, Tim is a leader on veterans’ issues and national security. The American Legion called Tim a “bulldog” for America’s veterans because he is unapologetic in making

sure our veterans receive the care they have earned.

I’ve been impressed with Tim’s advocacy for investing in renewable energy. Tim knows renewable energy is good for our farm economy, and our national security, will create new jobs, and will improve our environment.

Tim’s common-sense leadership to improve our farm economy, take care of our vets and create good jobs is why he has been endorsed by dozens of organizations, as well as the Rochester Post-Bulletin and the Worthington Daily Globe.

I’m thankful that Tim is our voice in Congress. Let’s keep Tim fighting for southern Minnesota.