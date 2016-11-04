Letter: Investment in our future is by no means 'waste'

I realize Election Day is near, but I could not remain silent on an issue so critical to District 518 and the city of Worthington. I was driven to write this late letter by the increasingly negative, falsehood-filled tactics and materials issued by the Worthington Citizens for Progress Committee (WCFPC) -- and, more importantly, by my belief that the positive, supportive educational atmosphere that my peers and I enjoyed should continue to be the status quo far into the future.

At first, I thought I understood the WCFPC -- that is to say, I thought it was only a group of concerned citizens. However, after learning that the group employed an anti-public education consultant -- Mr. Paul Dorr, who has homeschooled all of his 11 children and makes his living from fighting against investment in public education -- I was absolutely disgusted. Dorr’s hateful (and that’s the only word for it) stances, which include ending public education as we know it, have been well hashed out in the pages of this newspaper, and I will waste no more ink on that subject.

I am a proud 2013 graduate of Worthington High School. My pride in my Worthington upbringing and education comes from the atmosphere of support, excellence and commitment that educators and mentors in our public school system and community helped foster throughout my childhood.

During my time in District 518, I had the opportunity to pursue excellence and develop my personal skills and interests. This opportunity was made possible through the commitment and support that the voters, educators and staff of District 518 provided for me and for all students.

At WHS, I was able to take several AP classes and independently study for AP tests, an academic experience that prepared me well for college. Without my challenging academic experiences at WHS, whether it was chemistry with Mrs. Harms, history with Ms. Becker, math with Mr. Koller or English with Mrs. Carlson, I would have been woefully unprepared for college and a variety of career options. Thankfully, the academic resources we had while I was at WHS -- including smaller class sizes -- readied me to pursue a variety of potential careers and opened my eyes to many areas of interest.

Beyond academics, WHS and ISD 518 offered my peers and I an exemplary and holistic array of music, sports and club/extra-curricular opportunities, in addition to specialized elective classes beyond honors and AP. The district has an enviable and thriving music program that helped me find my voice, gain confidence, and make friends as an awkward middle-school student and during my high school transition. I played the French horn and viola, sang in choir and two acapella groups, ran cross country and track, participated in Student Council and National Honor Society and was a member of our stellar Knowledge Bowl team.

The variety of opportunities afforded to my classmates and I was vast (especially for a rural district), and again, the depth of support, opportunity, excellence and commitment I experienced have shaped me as a person and led me to where I am today. But then, the question is: Why should we threaten the existence of the same level of opportunity and support? Shouldn’t all ISD 518 students always have the same -- or improved -- resources and opportunities I did from 2000-2013? The answer is yes. The student population has undergone a rapid increase and is going to continue increasing. Support and core spaces are stretched tightly -- even the spacious art rooms I loved as a student at Prairie Elementary are now regular classrooms, which should tell you something about space issues in that building.

The final reason that all academic, arts, athletics, and other extra-curricular opportunities and resources are vital for a strong school and community is that they provide students with a home. With the help of teachers, directors and staff, I managed to thrive in ISD 518, yes. But what molded me as a person were the ‘homes’ and communities I found within the school. I found a home in all music ensembles, with my teammates in sports, on Knowledge Bowl, and even in some classes! Just as a house is not a home without love and support, likewise is a high school and a district not a ‘home’ for students without the necessary facilities, opportunity, support and resources.

Every student deserves the opportunity to find what they love and what inspires them, just as I did. Whether it’s a specialized industrial technology class, an advanced chemistry class that utilizes a lab, a music ensemble, an art class on ceramics or a course on modern dystopian fiction, students should have every opportunity available that can educate them, inspire them and lead them to a college and/or career path that benefits Worthington and our broader society.

At the end of the day, “supporting,” our students does not mean a No vote, as the WCPC believes. The WCFC is advocating for the opposite of support and investment -- intentional disinvestment, and disinvestment never leads to well-educated, well-rounded and well-supported students, much less a stronger school system. Paul Dorr and the WCPC believe children would learn “valuable lessons” if the referendum were to fail on Tuesday. If you don’t believe me, see multiple Facebook posts and comments. They call the proposed new high school facility “waste,” and, while continuing the use of divisive rhetoric, bizarrely argue that the high school would be some sort of “Taj Mahal” despite District 518 having provided all the facts on what it would actually include.

You know what lesson students in Worthington will learn and never forget if the referendum fails? They will learn they are not considered important enough by the residents of their community and district to invest in. They will learn that this disinvestment and disinterest in their education is to be expected and will be the new status quo. They will learn that voters do not care about providing the necessary best quality opportunity, support, services and facilities for their education. And saddest of all, they will learn that the negative voice of Paul Dorr and the WCPC is stronger than that of voices of optimism, hope and investment in the future.

The students will learn those negative lessons and remember them well. I am 22 years old, and I will remember forever the older man who meanly yelled “NO” and gave thumbs down as I was participating in the Turkey Day parade with referendum boosters in 2006. Thankfully, the voters of District 518 approved that referendum, and support for education in the community was affirmed.

‘Progress’ as described by the WCPC is not actual progress -- it’s disinvestment. Investing in facilities -- and therefore investing in students for generations to come -- is most certainly not ‘waste.’ The school would not be a “Taj Mahal.” Vote Yes on Tuesday to support the educational legacy of District 518. Vote Yes to invest in students; in the Worthington’s area’s promise and future. Vote Yes to provide students today, tomorrow and a decade from now with an equal or even greater level of opportunity, support, commitment and excellence than my classmates and I enjoyed. Hope and optimism is always stronger than misinformation and fear.