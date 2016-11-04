Letter: Investing in our schools is not only for our kids

The time is nearing for a decision on the District 518 referendum that is proposed to pay for construction of a new high school, alterations and renovations to other buildings to accommodate the shifting of grades and construction of a multi-purpose stadium.

Much of the debate has focused on the education component and rightly so. I want to take an opportunity to look at this question through a community lens. If everyone is willing to step back and look at the big picture of an investment like this, I truly believe you will see the possibility of many very positive “ripple effects”.

The need for the building project is clearly laid out by the enrollment numbers themselves and the projections of continued growth for our school district. So I want to focus on other areas with this communication. I want to live in a community that has a vision for growth and not stagnation. By growth, I don’t mean solely population growth. What I am referring to is inclusive of economic growth and cultural growth as well.

Economic growth to me means people and businesses from within and from outside investing in our local economy in the way of housing, jobs and buildings. This includes new single-family and multi-family housing to allow for adequate options to live for a wide array of people in price ranges that are supported by the market, not inflated by a shortage of such options. Jobs that not only match the population we currently have here, but also push the limits and encourage an influx of new talent in different areas to join our community. Buildings to house industry and business that are brand new or expanded in size to accommodate the growth of that sector. It also includes expanded retail offerings for new goods and services.

Worthington Regional Economic Development Corporation (WREDC) stated the following, which I believe links the referendum to my thoughts above:

“Communities that have supported long term investments in local education and modern school facilities have also witnessed growth in other sectors of the local economy… local tax revenues generated from approval of this bond will result in material and visible improvements to our community, and enhance its potential as a regional service center; and WREDC believes that this long-term investment will help create opportunities for our children and support infrastructure for future housing and commercial development”

I don’t claim to have expert knowledge by any stretch, but here is my attempt at a simple explanation of property valuation and taxes collected. The amount of taxes to be collected to fund city, county and school district levies are determined annually and this amount is divided up accordingly among the taxable properties within. Let’s picture the amount collected by these taxing entities to be the proverbial “pie,” and every property taxpayer gets a piece of this pie for which to pay. As new houses, apartments, stores and businesses that have property value are added to our community, it doesn’t necessarily make the pie bigger … but it most certainly will serve to make our piece of the pie to pay for smaller. In a nutshell, economic growth that can be stimulated directly or indirectly by projects like this generally will serve to lower everyone’s tax burden by cutting up the pie into smaller pieces.

The cultural growth I am referring to is not in adding more nationalities to our already beautifully diverse community. I am referring to changing our general outlook, and doing things a certain way because they “have always been done that way.” I am talking about things such as creating an environment that is positive, where kids see an optimistic community with abundant hope that we can make our future better and brighter by the foundation we choose to invest in today. It is one where, for example, we take control of a situation and collectively tell our state legislature what needs to change and why it doesn’t work for a community like ours to fund school building referendum projects the way we currently do. It seems to pit the farm community against our schools. I do not believe that our farm community fundamentally opposes education. But what I have witnessed multiple times in the 20-plus years I have lived here is something that resembles such with every school question that has come before voters. The problem with almost anything we do is that when we do something repeatedly it becomes a habit, and habits that are widespread tend to become engrained in our culture … and pretty soon we don’t even recall why or how it started in the first place. We do it because “we have always done it that way”. Whether this referendum passes this time or in the future, I personally will make my voice heard at the state level in an effort to get this funding mechanism changed because I value our farm community and the friendships I have within … and I despise the divisiveness of the conflict it causes.

There are many factors that contribute to making a community a desirable one. I believe it involves not only an awareness of where you are currently, but also a belief in a vision for what you want your community to look like in the future. I urge you to join me in voting YES on the District 518 Referendum question.



