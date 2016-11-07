Letter: World Diabetes Day event is Saturday

Please join the MN Lion’s Diabetes Foundation, Community Wellness Partners, Sanford Health, Medica, Open Door, YMCA, Nobles County Public Health and University of Minnesota Extension Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP-ed), at your local Worthington Walmart store on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for our World Diabetes Day event. Families and individuals will have an opportunity to participate in fun food and exercise demonstrations, educational activities and receive resource information. A brief questionnaire helps identify those at risk for diabetes, and a Certified Diabetes Educator will be available to answer individual questions. Area resources will share information about lifestyle change, nutrition, exercise classes and other upcoming events available in local communities. Lifestyle coaches teaching free diabetes prevention programs in Worthington will be available to answer questions and share class details and information.

For those with prediabetes, losing weight by eating healthy and being more active can cut the risk of getting type 2 diabetes in half, thereby avoiding medical costs that are twice as high for people with type 2 diabetes.

All are welcome at this fun National Diabetes Month event. At the store entrance, participants will receive a passport for visiting five stations located throughout the store. Those who visit all five stations will earn a free gift bag, and will be entered to win prizes such as a FitBit and gift basket. Simple lifestyle changes today can mean a healthier tomorrow for those at risk for diabetes.