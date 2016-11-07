Letter: Time for a new theater, and soon

Iread with great interest Marion Cashel’s letter to the editor last week because I have been thinking the same thing. I, too, would like to know what happened to plans for a theater in Worthington.

I just can’t imagine that a town of our size does not have a movie theater. We deserve to have some entertainment such as a theater, don’t we? We read in the paper about plans for renovating the former National Guard Armory. There are plans to move the liquor store. A new 72-unit apartment complex is planned for Grand Avenue, and the old Northland Mall site is looking better every day.

All of these improvements are great, to be sure. However, we have been without a theater for over a year now. The “Out and About” page of the Daily Globe faithfully tells us what new movies are being released. It’s just too bad that we have to drive out of town to see any of them!