It has been my privilege to serve you as a city council member for the past four years. I have been on a great variety of committees and boards in the city and have always been impressed by Worthington’s people and the drive to thrive and improve this community.

I am proud of the city’s achievements over the last years -- the Buss soccer fields, the demolition and redevelopment of the mall, housing development and the beginning of the Minnesota West Housing Project, to name just a few. Other projects that have been of special importance to me have been the many programs added to the Center for Active Living, the establishment of partnerships through the YMCA and its ability to adapt to community needs and the growth of the Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center as a hub of cultural and arts activities for our community. It is my hope that the city council, along with its new members, will move forward in completing the projects that are still in process.

Your support of Mayor Kuhle and the city council will be vital in doing what’s best for Worthington over the next several years.

Although I will no longer be serving in the capacity of a city council member, I will not let this discourage me from continuing to contribute to the community as an active citizen of Worthington. I will continue to work as your council member at large and do my best to accomplish as much as possible in my remaining time in office.

Wishing you all a happy Thanksgiving!