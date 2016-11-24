Letter: Thanks for support of World Diabetes Day
By Casey Borgen, Nobles County Community Services, Worthington
On behalf of Community Wellness Partners, we would like to thank all of our sponsors that had a hand in planning, organizing, volunteering at and contributing gift items for “World Diabetes Day,” an event held Nov. 12 at Jackson Sunshine Foods, Windom Hy-Vee and Worthington Walmart in honor of National Diabetes Month. With the combined efforts of 20 community organizations throughout the tri-county area, over 300 individuals participated in our event and increased their knowledge of diabetes, including understanding their risk for type 2 diabetes.
At each grocery location, families and individuals were given an opportunity to participate in fun food and exercise demonstrations, educational activities, and learn about available resources and upcoming educational events in local communities. The American Diabetes Association Risk Test was also distributed to help identify those at risk for type 2 diabetes, and Certified Diabetes Educators, lifestyle coaches, and health system staff were present to answer individual questions.
Contributing Sponsors were: Anytime Fitness, Jackson Sunshine Foods, Lewis Family Drug, Medica, Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation, Nobles County, Open Door Health Center, Prairie Rehab & Fitness, River Valley Fitness, Sanford Jackson & Worthington, Southern Prairie Community Care, Southwestern Mental Health, University of Minnesota Extension, Windom Area Health & Fitness, Windom Area Hospital, Windom Hy-Vee, Worthington Walmart, and the YMCA. Funded in part by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nearly 29 million Americans are living with diabetes, and an additional one in three individuals are at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes. If you were unable to attend the event but would like more information, please visit the following links:
To find a Diabetes Prevention program in Minnesota, visit icanpreventdiabetes.org/groups-in-minnesota/
To learn about the National Diabetes Prevention Program, visit cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention/index.html
For a free online screening, visit cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention/pdf/prediabetestest.pdf