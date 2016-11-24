Letter: Thanks for support of World Diabetes Day

At each grocery location, families and individuals were given an opportunity to participate in fun food and exercise demonstrations, educational activities, and learn about available resources and upcoming educational events in local communities. The American Diabetes Association Risk Test was also distributed to help identify those at risk for type 2 diabetes, and Certified Diabetes Educators, lifestyle coaches, and health system staff were present to answer individual questions.

Contributing Sponsors were: Anytime Fitness, Jackson Sunshine Foods, Lewis Family Drug, Medica, Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation, Nobles County, Open Door Health Center, Prairie Rehab & Fitness, River Valley Fitness, Sanford Jackson & Worthington, Southern Prairie Community Care, Southwestern Mental Health, University of Minnesota Extension, Windom Area Health & Fitness, Windom Area Hospital, Windom Hy-Vee, Worthington Walmart, and the YMCA. Funded in part by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 29 million Americans are living with diabetes, and an additional one in three individuals are at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes. If you were unable to attend the event but would like more information, please visit the following links: