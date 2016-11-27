Letter: Let’s hope we’ve learned a lesson for 2018

Full disclosure: I caucused for and was a precinct leader for Senator Bernie Sanders during the primaries, and I voted for Jill Stein for president in the general election. I couldn't bring myself to vote for Hillary Clinton, or buy in to the racist rants, bigotry and hate of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump has built his fan base on wanting to build a wall between us and Mexico, register all Muslims because they believe that all Muslims are a part of ISIS, and dismantle the "dreaded" ACA (admiringly called Obamacare). But, are these things actually falling out of his playbook? Was it all a ploy to get votes? Is he really what the conservatives want to lead the conservative agenda? Is he just a Democrat in disguise? Was this just a big acting job to see if it'll stick, now just play “Apprentice, the White House Edition?”

I have noticed that during his visit with President Obama, he seemed to be over his head. It seems to me now he only wants to be a time-to-time president; he doesn't want to even be paid or stay at the White House. He wants to play golf and run his businesses. He sounds like he wants to be CEO of America Enterprises, show up when things need to get done, and leave the rest in the hands of Vice Prez Pence and Speaker of the House Ryan. That’s very, very scary. Mike Pence is just as scary as the candidate Trump was.

I hope we have all learned a lesson. This is what happens when you elect a buffoon, an actor, a reality star to become president (or CEO of America Enterprises Inc). You have been duped, to answer one of my questions from earlier. He was just playing a part, and has cost us to lose the House and Senate locally. I hope it was worth it for you, and hope that we can correct this by winning back the House and cleaning out Congress in 2018. I hope by that time America Enterprises Inc doesn't become bankrupt, and that we come up with a plan to make sure CEO Trump is a one-term president.

Congratulations on getting what you wished for. I hope it was worth it.