Letter: Let’s not forget the reason for the season

There may be Muslims and people of other faiths who do not recognize Christ. However, that is no reason for we Christians to take Christ out of Christmas in order to be politically correct.

Have you looked at your Christmas cards? Do they say “Merry Christmas” or “Happy holidays”? Our great nation was basically founded on Christianity, and it has worked out quite well.

The California killings and others have not been done by people claiming to be Christians, so why should you be afraid to say “Merry Christmas” and think it may offend your Muslim friends? Many of the cards we receive say “happy holidays,” and Christ has been removed from many of them.

I would suggest that you only buy Christmas cards that say “Merry Christmas.” After all, it is not a Christmas card if it does not say “Merry Christmas.”